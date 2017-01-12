Woman wanted in connection with Subway armed robbery
New Orleans police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who might have information about the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant. Around 4:05 p.m. Dec. 28, two men ordered a tuna fish sandwich and five cookies at a Subway shop in the 2000 block of St. Bernard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|Thu
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Jan 11
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Jan 11
|Cheapskate
|6
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Jan 9
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC