Woman wanted in connection with Subwa...

Woman wanted in connection with Subway armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who might have information about the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant. Around 4:05 p.m. Dec. 28, two men ordered a tuna fish sandwich and five cookies at a Subway shop in the 2000 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyers(judges) Thu helper 2
Katie MacDougall Jan 11 Jamie Dundee 4
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) Jan 11 Cheapskate 6
mike anderson Jan 10 john 1
sarah anderson Jan 10 john 2
Nola resident requested to help true love Jan 9 Blueroses2565 1
Coon Azz Jan 6 ThomasA 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC