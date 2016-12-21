Woman breaks into 7th Ward home, stab...

Woman breaks into 7th Ward home, stabs occupant: NOPD

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Michelle White, 20, was arrested and accused by New Orleans police of breaking into a 7th Ward home Saturday afternoon and stabbing a 21-year-old woman. New Orleans police arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected by police of breaking into a 7th Ward home Saturday afternoon and stabbing a 21-year-old woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 16 hr work 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 24 fatuous1 1
African Americans for Donald Trump Dec 21 MarkJ- 15
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec 17 Gamer 32
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Orleans Parish was issued at January 02 at 8:32AM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,614

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC