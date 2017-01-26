Woman arrested in connection with St. Claude Avenue drive-by shooting
A woman who may go by the name Felicia or "Lee Lee" is wanted by police in connection with a Sunday night shooting . Investigators believe she served as the driver for the suspected shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Tue
|mike w
|5
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC