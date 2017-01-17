Woman accused of New Orleans East armed robbery arrested, police say
The victim told police that a woman asked him to come to her apartment complex Jan. 16 in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. She then "enticed" him to follow her to the rear of the building where two men robbed him at gunpoint, according to NOPD.
