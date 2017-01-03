Whoops: Chris Messina explains why he was arrested at Harry Connick Jr. show
Chris Messina, the actor known for his roles on "The Mindy Project" and "Live By Night," stopped by Harry Connick Jr. 's daytime talk show this week for a chat. Messina, as it turns out, is a fan of the New Orleans native, and he recounted a story that believes makes him a superlative within the realm of Connick fans: "I'm probably the only person who can say that I was arrested at a Harry Connick Jr. concert," he said.
