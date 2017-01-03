Whoops: Chris Messina explains why he...

Whoops: Chris Messina explains why he was arrested at Harry Connick Jr. show

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Chris Messina, the actor known for his roles on "The Mindy Project" and "Live By Night," stopped by Harry Connick Jr. 's daytime talk show this week for a chat. Messina, as it turns out, is a fan of the New Orleans native, and he recounted a story that believes makes him a superlative within the realm of Connick fans: "I'm probably the only person who can say that I was arrested at a Harry Connick Jr. concert," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coon Azz 2 hr Shrimp Dog 1
News Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li... Thu Marinamomma 1
removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ... Wed ThomasA 2
"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12) Jan 3 City Church of NOLA 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... Jan 2 Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump Jan 2 Cocaine Katie 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Orleans Parish was issued at January 06 at 3:51AM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC