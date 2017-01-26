What does Trump's order on sanctuary ...

What does Trump's order on sanctuary cities mean for New Orleans?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

After President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Wednesday on sanctuary cities, many residents are wondering how they will be affected. What does Trump's order on sanctuary cities mean for New Orleans? After President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Wednesday on sanctuary cities, many residents are wondering how they will be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 1 hr mike w 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr melvin perez 20,781
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Jan 22 Disappointed 11
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
molly lawenskii (Feb '15) Jan 16 Guest 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC