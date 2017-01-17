Watch the trailer for documentary on ...

Watch the trailer for documentary on New Orleans Covenant House

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A screen capture from the video trailer for "Shelter," a documentary filmed with the cooperation of Covenant House in New Orleans Vice Documentary Films has released a trailer for the New Orleans-shot "Shelter," which follows the paths of several homeless youth seeking services from Covenant House on Rampart Street, just above the French Quarter . The film had two screenings in October as part of the New Orleans Film Festival, but Vice had been screening the documentary at film festivals and it hasn't been more widely released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... 13 hr now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) 17 hr Disappointed 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Sat Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
molly lawenskii (Feb '15) Jan 16 Guest 3
Cedric Richmond Jan 16 crybabywatch 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC