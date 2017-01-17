Watch the trailer for documentary on New Orleans Covenant House
A screen capture from the video trailer for "Shelter," a documentary filmed with the cooperation of Covenant House in New Orleans Vice Documentary Films has released a trailer for the New Orleans-shot "Shelter," which follows the paths of several homeless youth seeking services from Covenant House on Rampart Street, just above the French Quarter . The film had two screenings in October as part of the New Orleans Film Festival, but Vice had been screening the documentary at film festivals and it hasn't been more widely released.
