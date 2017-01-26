Virgin Hotels Plans New Hotel in New ...

Virgin Hotels Plans New Hotel in New Orleans

The 14-story, 225-room hotel will be situated at the corner of Baronne Street and Lafayette Street, in the Warehouse District near historic Lafayette Square. " New Orleans is an incredibly special city and one Virgin Hotels has had an eye on from the beginning," Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal told Travel + Leisure .

