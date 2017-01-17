Video shows armed robbery near Frenchmen Street: NOPD
Investigators believe the truck pictured above was involved in recent armed robberies, including the Thursday robbery of a 67-year-old woman in the 2100 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD. New Orleans police say surveillance video captured Thursday's armed robbery in the Marigny, including the silver Chevrolet pickup truck investigators believe is involved in a number of armed robberies in the downtown area.
