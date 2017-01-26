Victims ask judge to seize Angola inmate Corey 'C-Murder' Miller's rap album earnings
Image captured from video provided by YouTube -- Cllip from rapper Corey A'C-MurderA' Miller music video A'Dear Supreme Court,A' who is currrently an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. FILE - This Aug. 16 file photo shows Rapper Corey Miller, who once went by the stage name of C-Murder, in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Tue
|mike w
|5
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC