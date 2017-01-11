Vacherie man arrested in November fatal shooting
A Vacherie man was arrested this week in the shooting death of one man and the injuring of another in November, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said. Jyran McGee, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service in New Orleans on Tuesday and booked as a fugitive in the Orleans Parish Prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|3 hr
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Cheapskate
|6
|mike anderson
|Tue
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Tue
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Mon
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC