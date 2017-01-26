Twelve Mile Limit bar robbery suspect...

Twelve Mile Limit bar robbery suspects sought by NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department has provided security camera photos and a description of the two suspects in the Saturday early morning robbery of the Twelve Mile Limit bar at 500 Telemachus St. The NOPD notice described the masked robbers as tall and thin males. One reportedly had a raspy voice and was estimated to be middle-aged.

