Trial begins over alleged 'trail of blood and dead bodies' left by '39'ers' gang in New Orleans

Ten accused members of New Orleans' "39'ers" gang sat quietly in a federal courtroom on Tuesday while a jury got its first sampling of the stunningly bloody exploits that prosecutors attribute to them. "A toxic alliance" is how Assistant U.S. Attorney Myles Ranier described the union of two violent drug gangs - one from the 3rd Ward, the other from the Upper 9th - and the carnage that authorities claim its members unleashed over 19 months ending late in 2011, when New Orleans had the highest per-capita murder rate in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.