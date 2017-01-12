Treme drunk driver who fled with dead body on roof sentenced to 15 years
Quintella Williams, 30, was sentenced Friday to serve 15 years in prison as part of an agreement under which she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the death of pedestrian Sakanah Franklin, 37, on Oct. 24, 2015. A woman who drunkenly struck and killed a pedestrian in October 2015 and tried to drive away from the scene with the victim's body on her roof was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|jay
|7
|Lawyers(judges)
|Thu
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Jan 11
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Jan 9
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC