Treme drunk driver who fled with dead body on roof sentenced to 15 years

Quintella Williams, 30, was sentenced Friday to serve 15 years in prison as part of an agreement under which she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the death of pedestrian Sakanah Franklin, 37, on Oct. 24, 2015. A woman who drunkenly struck and killed a pedestrian in October 2015 and tried to drive away from the scene with the victim's body on her roof was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

