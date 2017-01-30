Tracking Trump: 6 things New Orleans needs to know - January 31
Immigration continues to be the hot topic for week two of the Trump administration, as the White House went on offense and defense regarding the president's executive order stopping refugees and immigrants from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa. More was learned on the potential of the order to impact the New Orleans area.
