Tracking Trump: 4 things New Orleans needs to know - January 28

Immigration dominated the first week's agenda for President Donald Trump , who capped his workweek with an executive order that places limits on the number of refugees entering the U.S. With that latest policy move and continued talk of correcting a trade imbalance with Mexico, another order Trump issued was overshadowed -- one that could end up boosting job creation in the New Orleans region. They're both part of the Saturday edition of Tracking Trump."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.