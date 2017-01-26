Tracking Trump: 4 things New Orleans needs to know - January 28
Immigration dominated the first week's agenda for President Donald Trump , who capped his workweek with an executive order that places limits on the number of refugees entering the U.S. With that latest policy move and continued talk of correcting a trade imbalance with Mexico, another order Trump issued was overshadowed -- one that could end up boosting job creation in the New Orleans region. They're both part of the Saturday edition of Tracking Trump."
