Three 19-year-olds robbed at gunpoint in City Park, New Orleans police says
Three 19-year-olds were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in the first block of Dreyfous Drive in City Park, New Orleans police said. Three 19-year-olds were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in a popular section of City Park, New Orleans police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike anderson
|8 hr
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|8 hr
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|22 hr
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|Jan 6
|rouxno
|2
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|Jan 4
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|City Church of NOLA
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC