Thousands participate in New Orleans Women's March

Thousands of men, women, and children marched from the Marigny, through the French Quarter, and into Duncan Plaza as part of the Women's March that mirrored the march in Washington, D.C. The march, set up as a counter to President Trump's inauguration aimed to bring attention to women's equality as well as human rights. For the women who took time to make their voices heard, they say this march is their way of showing their patriotism.

