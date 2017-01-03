The Storyville Stompers with Queen Tracy Thompson, Mardi Gras 2016 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
There is plenty going on tonight, including Phunny Phorty Phellows and Not So Secret Society of the Elysian Fields and our live broadcast/video stream from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles performance at the Blue Nile starting at 10p. NOTE: Joan of Arc has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 7 at 7p due to weather concerns on January 6. 2) Second line season rolls on as the Lady Jetsetters step out this Sunday at noon! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets with ya boy Action Jackson.
