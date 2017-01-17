The Latest: Suspect in double killings shoots self but alive
This undated photo released by the Westwego Police Department shows Westwego police officer Michael Louviere. Louviere and a woman he was helping were shot and killed Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in a New Orleans suburb, and authorities were searching for a man who had been involved with the woman, officials said.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 18
|Ghost with the most
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
