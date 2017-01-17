The Latest: Suspect in double killings shoots self but alive
A Louisiana state police spokesman says the suspect in the slaying of an officer and a woman shot himself following a standoff on a New Orleans bridge but is alive. Dwight said rescue workers were going down to get Holt, who was on a girder below and to the side of the bridge roadway when the shooting happened.
