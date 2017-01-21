The Latest: Spokesman: Suspect in double slaying dies
An official says the suspect in the deaths of a police officer and a woman he had stopped to help has died. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's spokesman John Fortunato said Saturday that Sylvester Holt died late Friday at University Hospital in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|meandme
|20,774
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|9 hr
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC