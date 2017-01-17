The Latest: Spokesman: Suspect in double slaying dies
Sylvester Holt, bottom right, pleads with officers as while standing on the ledge of the Crescent City Connection Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in New Orleans. Holt was wanted in the connection with the shooting of his wife and a Westwego police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|14 hr
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC