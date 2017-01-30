The Arc of Greater New Orleans Mardi Gras Recycling Center Mardi Gras bead sale
The Arc of Greater New Orleans Mardi Gras Recycling Center teams up with Bayou Throws to present a Mardi Gras bead sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4, 11 and 18. Recycled and vintage Czech glass beads are available as well as handmade, fair trade items such as feather boas and Frisbees.
