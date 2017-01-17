Teen arrested on gun, drug charges af...

Teen arrested on gun, drug charges after shots fired in New Orleans East: NOPD

Lance Lindsey, 18, was arrested Friday on drug and gun charges after shots were fired in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said. New Orleans police arrested an 18-year-old man on drug and gun charges Friday after responding to reports of gunfire in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East.

