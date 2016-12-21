Sugar Bowl Live Blog: Auburn vs. Oklahoma
On Monday, their football squads will meet to determine the champion of the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers and Sooners will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in the Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|14 hr
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|14 hr
|Cocaine Katie
|16
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|19 hr
|Chief
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC