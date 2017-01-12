Stolen cop car among 7 found during arrest of teens: NOPD
New Orleans police say they recovered seven stolen vehicles during an investigation into the auto thefts related after arresting Kenneth Lewis and Dashawn Lowery, who were both charged with possession of stolen property. A N ew Orleans police officer's unmarked car and personal vehicle were among seven stolen vehicles recovered from a New Orleans East apartment complex Thursday during the arrest of two teenagers, the department said.
