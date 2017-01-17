Spokesman: Police officer shot in New Orleans suburb
Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, said in a short statement Friday morning that they had an "officer down incident" in which a Westwego police officer was shot. He says a female victim was also shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.
