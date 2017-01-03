Shots fired during robbery incident near Magazine Street
New Orleans police officers confer on the scene of a robbery that involved gunfire Thursday night on Robert Street just off Magazine Street. Gun shots were reported in the 800 block of Robert Street - just a few steps off Magazine - late Thursday night, and New Orleans police ultimately classified the incident as an armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coon Azz
|9 hr
|Shrimp Dog
|1
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|Thu
|Marinamomma
|1
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Jan 2
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Jan 2
|Cocaine Katie
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC