Shots fired during robbery incident near Magazine Street

11 hrs ago Read more: Uptown Messenger

New Orleans police officers confer on the scene of a robbery that involved gunfire Thursday night on Robert Street just off Magazine Street. Gun shots were reported in the 800 block of Robert Street - just a few steps off Magazine - late Thursday night, and New Orleans police ultimately classified the incident as an armed robbery.

