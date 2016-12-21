Shooting leaves man wounded in Gentil...

Shooting leaves man wounded in Gentilly: NOPD

The 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard in Gentilly, where New Orleans police say a shooting left a man wounded on Saturday, December 31, 2016. A man was wounded during a shooting Saturday in Gentilly , according to a news release issued by the New Orleans Police Department just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard .

