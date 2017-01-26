's second photo walk takes on Audubon Zoo in New Orleans
The Times-Picayune Photo Walk, lead by staff photographer David Grunfeld and our Audubon Zoo host Frank Donze, was a big success. We met between 14 attendees outside of the Audubon Zoo gates and enjoyed donuts and photo tips before heading inside to create a photo essay about the zoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Roger DAquin
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC