Rising risk of tornadoes, flash flood...

Rising risk of tornadoes, flash flooding early Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Severe thunderstorms moving into southwestern Louisiana Friday night are expected to be over the Baton Rouge , New Orleans and North Shore areas after midnight, accompanied by severe tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail, along with a chance of flash flooding, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service. A tornado watch was issued for the New Orleans and Baton Rouge region at 11 p.m. Friday, lasting through 7 a.m. Saturday, and the first area tornado warning was issued at 11:15 p.m. for portions of West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes, until 11:45 p.m. "Tornadoes at night are especially dangerous," said Ken Graham, director of the Slidell office of the National Weather Service in a message on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... 2 hr Francis the talki... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Now_What- 20,772
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Thu lalady 1
molly lawenskii (Feb '15) Jan 16 Guest 3
Cedric Richmond Jan 16 crybabywatch 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Jan 15 Previous Employee 4
Lawyers(judges) Jan 15 Kkrraaapppp 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC