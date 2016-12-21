Report: Letters, packages spilled in I-10 mail truck accident headed to New Orleans to dry out
Rescue workers on Tuesday morning were attempting to clear mail - lots and lots of letters and packages - from Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, according to a report by The Sun-Herald . Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins told the Sun-Herald an 18-wheeler carrying mail crashed into a car parked on or near I-10 sometime around 2 a.m. The accident occurred near mile marker 3 in the westbound lane.
