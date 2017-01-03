Rep. Cedric Richmond vows to fight Tr...

Rep. Cedric Richmond vows to fight Trump's AG nominee, but Sen. John...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General is pitting Louisiana's lone Democratic congressman against its only senator on the powerful Judiciary Committee that will vet U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions for the role. The Congressional Black Caucus, lead by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, held a news conference on Thursday to express its opposition to Sessions becoming the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coon Azz 5 hr Shrimp Dog 1
News Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li... Thu Marinamomma 1
removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ... Wed ThomasA 2
"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12) Jan 3 City Church of NOLA 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... Jan 2 Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump Jan 2 Cocaine Katie 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Orleans Parish was issued at January 06 at 10:28AM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC