Rep. Cedric Richmond vows to fight Trump's AG nominee, but Sen. John...
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General is pitting Louisiana's lone Democratic congressman against its only senator on the powerful Judiciary Committee that will vet U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions for the role. The Congressional Black Caucus, lead by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, held a news conference on Thursday to express its opposition to Sessions becoming the nation's top law enforcement officer.
