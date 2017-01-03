Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked the Smoothie King Center to the tune of New Orleans

In one shared moment for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea and Josh Klinghoffer bent to their knees as they played amongst the horn blasts of Trombone Shorty and the Rebirth Brass Band, the culmination of a take on their massive breakthrough "Give It Away" that also featured Ivan Neville and George Porter Jr. It was, to say the least, a triumphant finale Tuesday in a town that's served up a source of funky inspiration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. "That's my teacher," said bassist Flea as he introduced Porter as one of the guest stars of the band's final minutes onstage at the Smoothie King Center .

