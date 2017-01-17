Protesters in New Orleans demonstrate against Trump policies / Courtesy: The Advocate
Thousands marched through New Orleans on Saturday to oppose President Donald Trump's proposed policies. Louisiana groups, including Women's March New Orleans, Our Revolution, NOW Baton Rouge and Millennials March, joined with others to highlight the importance of holding elected officials accountable to maintain civil victories gained by women, people of color and the LGBT community.
