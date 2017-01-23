Police officer, 1-month-old girl among 5 killed in violent week: New Orleans area crime news
A Westwego Police officer and the woman he was trying to assist, as well as a 1-month-old who died in a separate incident, were among five people killed in violence in metro New Orleans in the week that ended Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The violence also left at least 23 people wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|20 hr
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Disappointed
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Sat
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC