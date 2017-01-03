Plans call for new jail building, 89 new beds to house New Orleans' mentally ill inmates
Gary Maynard looks on during a press conference in New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Maynard was named by Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman as the independent compliance director of the Orleans Parish jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|5 hr
|Marinamomma
|1
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Mon
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Mon
|Cocaine Katie
|16
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 2
|Chief
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC