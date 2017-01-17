Only 2 Bunny Friend Park shooting defendants left after guilty pleas

Only two defendants remain in the Bunny Friend Park mass shooting case , after the eighth of 10 indicted suspects pleaded guilty Tuesday in New Orleans' criminal court. Quendrick "C-4" Bailey, 21, was the latest to settle with District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office, agreeing to plead guilty to the illegal use of a weapon after prosecutors dropped an element of the charge specifying it occurred during the commission of a crime of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.