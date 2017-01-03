NOPD: Upper 9th Ward man accused of Christmas Day rape

New Orleans police booked Keith Pierre, 28, with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after a woman said he and another man held her down and raped her in Pierre's home early Christmas morning . An Upper 9th Ward man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and rape, accused of joining another man in restraining and sexually assaulting a woman in his home early Christmas morning , according to court records.

