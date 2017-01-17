NOPD: Trump protesters deface histori...

NOPD: Trump protesters deface historic buildings, cop cars downtown

After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison. A total of 14 individuals were arrested by the NOPD in these incidents.

