NOPD: 7 injured in 5 shootings over last 24 hours; analyst: New Orleans seeing uptick in shootings
Seven people were injured in five separate shootings across New Orleans between Saturday morning and early Sunday, according to police. More people have now been shot in New Orleans in the first 14 days of 2017 than all of January 2016, crime analyst Jeff Asher said.
