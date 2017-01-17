'No Trump' chants fill downtown New O...

'No Trump' chants fill downtown New Orleans in anti inauguration march

Protesters screamed "we will not yield" Friday afternoon as Take Em Down NOLA hosted a rally and march near City Hall against President Donald Trump's election. Organizer Angela Kinlaw joined the hundreds in Duncan Plaza to chant "shut Trump down" minutes before they crowd clapped and sang spirituals in protest.

