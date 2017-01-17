'No Trump' chants fill downtown New Orleans in anti inauguration march
Protesters screamed "we will not yield" Friday afternoon as Take Em Down NOLA hosted a rally and march near City Hall against President Donald Trump's election. Organizer Angela Kinlaw joined the hundreds in Duncan Plaza to chant "shut Trump down" minutes before they crowd clapped and sang spirituals in protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|6 hr
|Francis the talki...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC