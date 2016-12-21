New Orleans woman dies after van crashes into Lake Pontchartrain
A New Orleans man was booked in Jefferson Parish in connection with a traffic fatality after a woman was pulled from the Lake Pontchartrain near the Bonnabel boat launch. Miguel McCarty, 25, of the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
