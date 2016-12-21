New Orleans woman dies after van cras...

New Orleans woman dies after van crashes into Lake Pontchartrain

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A New Orleans man was booked in Jefferson Parish in connection with a traffic fatality after a woman was pulled from the Lake Pontchartrain near the Bonnabel boat launch. Miguel McCarty, 25, of the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 9 min Chief 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 24 fatuous1 1
African Americans for Donald Trump Dec 21 MarkJ- 15
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec 17 Gamer 32
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Orleans Parish was issued at January 02 at 3:51PM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,282 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC