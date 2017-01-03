New Orleans serial armed robbery suspect fearless and clueless, court documents say

New Orleans police said they have linked Curtis Belton, 23, to a series of at least six armed robberies, the kidnappings of three people and possibly two or more carjacking attempts between last Nov. 18 and Jan. 2. A New Orleans East man's two-month crime spree was punctuated by more comical missteps than by numerous ruthless threats to kill victims if they didn't cooperate, police investigators said in court documents obtained Wednesday . Arrest documents revealed in far greater detail what went into Tuesday's arrest of Curtis Belton, a 23-year-old serial armed robbery suspect whom New Orleans police have linked to at least six armed robberies, three kidnappings and possibly two or more carjackings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.