New Orleans serial armed robbery suspect fearless and clueless, court documents say

New Orleans police said they have linked Curtis Belton, 23, to a series of at least six armed robberies, the kidnappings of three people and possibly two or more carjacking attempts between last Nov. 18 and Jan. 2. A New Orleans East man's two-month crime spree was punctuated by more comical missteps than by numerous ruthless threats to kill victims if they didn't cooperate, police investigators said in court documents obtained Wednesday . Arrest documents revealed in far greater detail what went into Tuesday's arrest of Curtis Belton, a 23-year-old serial armed robbery suspect whom New Orleans police have linked to at least six armed robberies, three kidnappings and possibly two or more carjackings.

