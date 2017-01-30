New Orleans' public safety plan: Shut the front door
There are those cities that never sleep, vibrant with people, music, culture and things to do that can't be done in other places at any hour. Then there are those cities that can't sleep, kept awake by the sounds of gunfire, sirens, and the fear that sons, daughters, and other loved ones won't be coming home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,790
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Roger DAquin
|8
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC