New Orleans protesters rally against Trump's travel ban
Protesters gathered at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 29, to protest President Donald Trump's temporary halt to the U.S. refugee program and travel ban on people coming from seven countries. afternoon, joining others nationwide who are voicing opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily stop citizens of seven nations from entering the U.S. Protests have erupted at airports across the country, in the wake of Trump's order to ban travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
