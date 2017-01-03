New Orleans police looking for man, woman accused of ransacking Mid-City home
New Orleans police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of breaking into and ransacking a Mid-City home. The victim told police that around 2:32 p.m. Dec. 27 a man and woman forced their way into her house in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
