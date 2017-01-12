New Orleans police chief Michael Harrison to meet with Paul Ryan
New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday about new approaches police departments are taking on police training regarding de-escalation, decision-making and use of force tactics. Harrison's office, in a news release, said the meeting will take place in Janesville, Wisconsin and focus on the Police Executive Research Forum's new Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics training guide.
