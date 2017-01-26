New Orleans patient 'recruiter' accus...

New Orleans patient 'recruiter' accused of Medicare kickback scheme

A 34-year-old New Orleans woman is accused of participating in a Medicare kickback scheme run through a local home-health company, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite's office. Saquena Griffin, also known as "Queenie" was formally charged Friday with receiving about $44,132 in kickbacks to bring Medicare beneficiaries to Comprehensive Nursing and Home Health Service, court records show.

